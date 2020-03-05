'No effect to Norwich flights' after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Europe's largest regional airline Flybe has collapsed into administration, sparking fierce condemnation from unions and politicians.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus "made a difficult situation worse" for Flybe, and it has now ceased trading with immediate effect. Administrators had been appointed.

It comes as the airline announced it was ending many jet flights from Norwich Airport late last year, not operated by its franchise partner Eastern Airways, to Alicante, Malaga and Exeter.

Then Eastern Airways, which operated a regular service from Norwich, also scrapped its three times a day route from Norwich to Aberdeen. The service is now operated by Loganair.

A spokeswoman from Norwich Airport told this newspaper: "While the situation is very sad, no flights to and from Norwich Airport are affected."

MORE: 'We are not closing': Fish and chip bosses reassure customers after shop goes up for sale

Eastern Airways was still operating services, tweeting to passengers to arrive at airports as usual.

But all Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made "every possible attempt" to avoid collapse but had been "unable to overcome significant funding challenges".

"The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets," Mr Anderson said.

"Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.

"I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication."

The company said all Flybe flights were immediately grounded and advised all passengers not to travel to airports unless alternative flight arrangements had been made.

Oliver Richardson, national officer for major airline industry union Unite, said: "Unite members and the entire staff at Flybe, will be feeling angry and confused about how and why the airline has been allowed to collapse.

Andy McDonald, Shadow Transport Secretary, said the loss of Flybe would cause "real anxiety" throughout the country.

He said: "The Civil Aviation Authority is sadly very well practised, following the collapse of Monarch and Thomas Cook, at responding to airline failure and looking after passengers. No doubt they will do that once more."