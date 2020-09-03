Norwich fish and chip shop named as one of UK’s best

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh Archant

A Norwich fish and chip shop has been named in UK’s 50 best takeaways.

Chish and Fips have been named in Top 50 Photo: Indy Singh Chish and Fips have been named in Top 50 Photo: Indy Singh

Chish and Fips, on Angel Road, is on the list by Fry Magazine.

The list was collated by sending in a mystery diner to judge many aspects of the business, the takeaway scored 97pc.

The comments from the mystery diner said: “The fish and the batter was exceptional and chips were well drained, crispy and hot.

“The staff were 100pc focused on the customers.”

Chish and Fips manager, Indy Singh said: “We are extremely honoured to have won this prestigious award for the first time”.

“It means a great deal to us to be in the top 50 takeaways category in the UK and being recognised for the hard work that goes into the daily running of our shop.”

“We put our success down to the careful sourcing, preparing and serving of all our products.”

