Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Norwich family stranded in India could lose another £1,500 if they get seats on first available flight

PUBLISHED: 14:19 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 19 April 2019

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Gary Howard

A family stranded in Goa face a nervous wait to see if they get seats on a plane to England this evening - but they could lose another £1,500 in cancellation fees.

Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Jet Airways.i.Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Jet Airways.i.

The holiday nightmare is continuing for Gary Howard and his family, who have been told it will cost £380 per person to cancel seats on a Monday flight from Mumbai to Heathrow.

That Air India flight is costing the Norwich family £5,500 as prices steeple in the wake of the cancellation on Wednesday of all Jet Airways flights to and from India.

MORE: Two Norfolk friends get last flights out of India after airline is grounded

The move has left thousands of people scrambling to find another flight home.

Mr Howard was supposed to be flying home on Saturday with his partner Freny Fernandes, her daughter Naina and his, Naiara, both 12.

But their Jet Airways flights were grounded, and they were at first offered seats on another plane for £4,000 each.

After many hours of frantic phone calls and online searches, they found the Monday slot through Southall Travel, flying Air India from Goa to Heathrow, with a six-hour wait at Mumbai.

They have since been told by Thomas Cook that they are on standby for an Air India flight direct from Goa to Manchester at 1.15am Saturday local time (8.45pm Friday UK time).

But Mr Howard said, if they got on the Goa flight, they would have to pay £380 each to cancel the Mumbai seats.

He said: “We feel so angry. This is an exceptional case, but there's no flexibility.”

Yesterday, a Southall spokesman said: “Mr Howard is not the only person affected. We have thousands who are and we are in a helpless situation. All we can do is provide options for passengers and it's their call whether they take them or not but the prices are on the high side because of so much demand.”

As flights booked up fast after the news broke on Thursday, Norfolk travel agents said people could be stranded for as long as a week, with one saying: “It's going to be very tricky to get home any time soon.”

The cost of flights home were soaring. On some routes, not even some of the most expensive fares in business class were available in a week's time from Mumbai nor Delhi to Heathrow.

The advice from Jet Airways and the Civil Aviation Authority was bleak for stranded passengers in terms of getting alternative flights or expenses paid for accommodation or travel incurred.

Related articles

Most Read

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

City’s promotion party on hold after Blades’ win

Sheffield United kicked things off in the Championship promotion scrap against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Two Norfolk friends get last flights out of India after airline is grounded

Friends Caroline Martin and Andree Byron in Goa. They are going to be flying home to the UK to spend the rest of the Easter weekend at home. Pic: submitted.

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists