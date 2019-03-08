Norwich City announces club shop in Chapelfield is to close

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:49 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 16 August 2019

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Norwich City's Chapelfield store will close its doors for the final time this weekend, ahead of the club's soon-to-open Fan Hub.

The club store switched locations within the shopping centre last year, but will close completely for the last time this Sunday (August 18).

The club is opening a new Norwich City Fan Hub on the lower floor of Jarrold Intersport in London Street, which will welcome shoppers for the first time at 9am on Tuesday, August 27.

The club said its official store at Carrow Road will continue to operate as usual, so fans are encouraged to visit Carrow Road or online stores for Canaries merchandise or matchday tickets prior to the Fan Hub opening.

They said the car park at Carrow Road will continue to be available for fans to use for free on non-matchdays if they are visiting the store.

Fans who have bought an order who have not collected it by 5pm on Sunday, August 18 from our Chapelfield store, have been advised it will be transferred to the Carrow Road store for collection.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City's chief operating officer, said: "This is a hugely exciting move for the club.

"The Fan Hub will be much more than a retail store, there will be plenty of experiential activities allowing our fans to be fully immersed in a Norwich City environment.

"intu Chapelfield has been a great location for us but we firmly believe that with the Fan Hub, we have a groundbreaking destination that our fans will love."

Kayleigh Coverdale, head of retail at the club, said: "We have had hugely positive reactions from the fans on the Premier League kit's this season and this has resulted in record-breaking sales.

"As a result of these record sales, we do currently have limited stock available in our outlets, however we are working hard with our kit manufacturer Errea to ensure we have further stock arriving as soon as possible to satisfy the ongoing demand from fans."

