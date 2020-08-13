Norwich City announces new ‘three-way’ sponsorship deal

Nana Badu, Badu Sports, James Draper, Bidstack and Ben Tunnell, Norwich City. Pic: NCFC Archant

Norwich City has announced a deal with two firms that aims to help create sporting opportunities for young people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Draper - CEO of Bidstack and Nana Badu - Founder of BADU Sports. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN James Draper - CEO of Bidstack and Nana Badu - Founder of BADU Sports. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City has announced a deal with two firms that aims to help create sporting opportunities for young people.

The new sponsorship will see gaming firm Bidstack and community initiative BADU Sports come together to offer students from under-represented backgrounds the chance to train and learn from both the corporate and performance side of Norwich City.

Activities will include attending Norwich City’s Finnish football camp, coaching and sports performance sessions at The Nest, and seminars in marketing, business management and careers in football.

To mark the start of the new partnership, BADU’s logo will be featured on the Canaries’ home and third kits, whilst Bidstack’s logo will feature on the team’s away kit. Bidstack, based in London, worked in sponsorship with Norwich City back in 2016.

Nana Badu, CEO, Badu Sports, Ben Tunnell - Head of Commercial Development at Norwich City and James Draper - CEO of Bidstack. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Nana Badu, CEO, Badu Sports, Ben Tunnell - Head of Commercial Development at Norwich City and James Draper - CEO of Bidstack. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Ben Tunnell, Norwich City Football Club’s head of commercial said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Bidstack to the Club’s partnership portfolio and first-team shirt. It has been to the joy of everyone at Carrow Road seeing the growth of Bidstack.

“Bidstack gifting the bulk of the partnership rights to BADU Sports, and presenting Norwich City the opportunity to be a part of their story is remarkable. We cannot wait to get started with Nana Badu and his team and look forward to creating some unforgettable experiences and memories.”

Nana Badu, founder and CEO of London-based BADU Sports said, “We are absolutely overjoyed to be working with Bidstack and Norwich City football club. It will mean great things for BADU Sports and the community. We have always strived for the very best access and knowledge to develop and empower, and this alliance will help realise this for our young people and their families whom we serve.”

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

James Draper, Bidstack founder and CEO said: “It feels incredible for our team and supporters of Bidstack to bring two organisations together, with this partnership.”

In 2017, the Canaries worked with the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation to rejuvenate their former home ground, The Nest, into a world class community sports facility. Twelve months later, phase one of the ground’s remodel was complete and was open to the public. Currently a £1m funding-raising campaign is under way to kick start phase two of the project.