Search

Advanced search

Norwich City announces new ‘three-way’ sponsorship deal

PUBLISHED: 08:41 13 August 2020

Nana Badu, Badu Sports, James Draper, Bidstack and Ben Tunnell, Norwich City. Pic: NCFC

Nana Badu, Badu Sports, James Draper, Bidstack and Ben Tunnell, Norwich City. Pic: NCFC

Archant

Norwich City has announced a deal with two firms that aims to help create sporting opportunities for young people.

James Draper - CEO of Bidstack and Nana Badu - Founder of BADU Sports. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJames Draper - CEO of Bidstack and Nana Badu - Founder of BADU Sports. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City has announced a deal with two firms that aims to help create sporting opportunities for young people.

The new sponsorship will see gaming firm Bidstack and community initiative BADU Sports come together to offer students from under-represented backgrounds the chance to train and learn from both the corporate and performance side of Norwich City.

Activities will include attending Norwich City’s Finnish football camp, coaching and sports performance sessions at The Nest, and seminars in marketing, business management and careers in football. 

To mark the start of the new partnership, BADU’s logo will be featured on the Canaries’ home and third kits, whilst Bidstack’s logo will feature on the team’s away kit. Bidstack, based in London, worked in sponsorship with Norwich City back in 2016.

Nana Badu, CEO, Badu Sports, Ben Tunnell - Head of Commercial Development at Norwich City and James Draper - CEO of Bidstack. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNana Badu, CEO, Badu Sports, Ben Tunnell - Head of Commercial Development at Norwich City and James Draper - CEO of Bidstack. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Ben Tunnell, Norwich City Football Club’s head of commercial said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Bidstack to the Club’s partnership portfolio and first-team shirt. It has been to the joy of everyone at Carrow Road seeing the growth of Bidstack.

“Bidstack gifting the bulk of the partnership rights to BADU Sports, and presenting Norwich City the opportunity to be a part of their story is remarkable. We cannot wait to get started with Nana Badu and his team and look forward to creating some unforgettable experiences and memories.”

Nana Badu, founder and CEO of London-based BADU Sports said, “We are absolutely overjoyed to be working with Bidstack and Norwich City football club. It will mean great things for BADU Sports and the community. We have always strived for the very best access and knowledge to develop and empower, and this alliance will help realise this for our young people and their families whom we serve.”

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

James Draper, Bidstack founder and CEO said: “It feels incredible for our team and supporters of Bidstack to bring two organisations together, with this partnership.”

In 2017, the Canaries worked with the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation to rejuvenate their former home ground, The Nest, into a world class community sports facility. Twelve months later, phase one of the ground’s remodel was complete and was open to the public. Currently a £1m funding-raising campaign is under way to kick start phase two of the project. 

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into neighbour’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

A-level results 2020: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Ben Millett reacts with his father (back to the camera) as students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire