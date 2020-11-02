Popular city bar closes after worker’s ‘close Covid contact’

A popular city bar and restaurant has made the decision to close after staff members came into “close contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Gonzo’s Tea Room, located on London Street, in Norwich city centre, has closed for “a few days” after three members of staff came into contact with an infected person.

This comes as a second national lockdown was announced over the weekend, which means the bar cannot reopen until December 2.

In an automated response on Facebook messenger, Gonzo’s wrote: “Unfortunately we’ve made the decision to close for a few days as three of our staff came into close contact with someone who’s tested positive for Covid.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but we want to keep you and them safe.”