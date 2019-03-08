Norwich Christmas card shop returns for 2019

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:14 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 05 November 2019

The Original Norwich Christmas Card Shop has returned to Norwich for 2019 Credit: James Walker

The Original Norwich Christmas Card Shop has returned to Norwich for 2019 Credit: James Walker

Archant

The Original Norwich Christmas Card Shop is back for the festive season and has moved to a new location.

The Original Norwich Christmas Card Shop in St Stephens Street Credit: James WalkerThe Original Norwich Christmas Card Shop in St Stephens Street Credit: James Walker

The pop-up store is now open at 17 St Stephens Street, next door to the 2018 location, and is back for its 54th year and is run by around 100 volunteers.

Alongside cards, there is also calendars, wrapping paper and tags, postage stamps and other seasonal items on offer.

Proceeds are split between 24 charities, which this year includes East Anglian Air Ambulance, Norwich Foodbank and the Big C, and in 2018 nearly £36,000 was raised.

READ MORE: 11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

Liz Magun, who has been the secretary for the last seven years, said: "Aviva has covered the rent and electricity while little things like St Edmunds Society keeping shelving in their basement throughout the year help massively.

"All help received from the community ensures the money raised can go straight to the charity."

The shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm until December 14.

