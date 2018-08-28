Search

Warm weather boost for Norfolk’s best-loved attractions

PUBLISHED: 07:34 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:33 15 December 2018

Norwich Castle was one of the region's most popular attractions Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Norwich Castle was one of the region's most popular attractions Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

Warm weather brought a boost to the region’s tourist attractions, new figures reveal.

Thousands flocked to Titchwell Picture: Andy Hay/RSPB ImagesThousands flocked to Titchwell Picture: Andy Hay/RSPB Images

Visitor numbers rose at both free and paid for attractions during 2017, according to Visit England.

Norwich Castle Museum was Norfolk’s busiest paid attraction, with 223,065 visits - a 6pc increase on 2016.

The RSPB’s Titchwell marsh reserve, near Hunstanton, was the busiest free attraction, with 78,461 flocking to admire the coastal views and wildlife.

Creake Abbey, near Fakenham, saw one of the biggest increases, with 60,000 browsing its farmer’s market, food hall and shops - an 18pc uplift.

Creake Abbey was another popular destination Photo: Creake AbbeyCreake Abbey was another popular destination Photo: Creake Abbey

St Nicholas Chapel, in King’s Lynn, attracted 14pc more visitors, with 19,884 walking through its imposing oak doors.

While numbers at Blickling Hall were up from 166,886 to 188,962, the numbers visiting Felbrigg Hall fell from 110,332 to 101,465.

Visit England said the majority of attractions across the UK reported increased numbers, citing sunny skies.

It said 2017 as a whole was slightly warmer than the UK average. The months from February to June were all warmer than average, whilst the later portion of the year saw temperatures nearer to average, with the exception of a warm October.

