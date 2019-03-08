Renaming of shopping centre nears as party plans announced

The renaming and rebranding of a Norwich shopping centre is set to be celebrated with a party at the end of the month.

An official opening will be held to mark Castle Mall becoming Castle Quarter on September 28, with preparations now fully under way.

A free party will be held on the Saturday from midday until 6pm.

It will include an inflatable Pacman maze to coincide with the opening of Retro Replay on the same day, which will include more than 40 retro arcade machines and 20 retro console set-ups.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager, said: "The excitement is mounting as we start to run up to the launch. We'll be announcing details of the Castle Quarter launch party very soon, but we've got plenty of great family fun planned. We hope everyone will keep the day free."

Every day until September 28, a giant letter photographed by a Norwich landmark will appear on Castle Mall's Facebook and Twitter pages, spelling out Castle Quarter.