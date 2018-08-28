Norwich Castle gets £210,000 transformation boost

Norwich Castle Picture: SIMON FINLAY PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

Norwich Castle has been given a further funding boost - on top of the millions of pounds of National Lottery cash to revamp the keep.

The National Lottery Fund announced in October that it would contribute a further £9.2m towards the £13m Gateway to Medieval England project.

That project will see the 900-year-old castle’s keep re-imagined as it was in its heyday, as a palace for Norman kings, which bosses say should draw more people to the city.

There will also be a medieval gallery, in association with the British Museum.

And the castle has been handed a further £210,000 boost, which will pay for a major refurbishment of the public areas at the castle, including the Rotunda.

The main toilets will get a first upgrade in 20 years and a movable Early Years gallery will be created.

The money has come from the WREN Flagship Project Scheme, which awards grants from money donated by waste company FCC Environment.

John Ward, chair of the Norfolk Joint Museums Committee, said: “The funding from WREN will make a tangible and significant improvement to public spaces at Norwich Castle.

“A re-design of the Rotunda will ensure that it remains an inspiring place to eat, drink and take in the museum activities for decades to come, while also creating a dedicated lunch area for school groups.

“We are very grateful to FCC Environment and WREN for their support, which is a real boost to plans to transform the overall visitor experience at Norwich Castle.”

FCC Environment regional director Steve Longdon said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Norfolk Museums Service in their vision to enhance the public facilities at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery.

“It is great for our business to be involved in the transformation and enhance the experience for visitors of all ages. The development of the Early Years provision is particularly exciting, and we look forward to welcoming the first of many visitors in the near future.”

The work to transform the keep is due to start next year.