Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

PUBLISHED: 14:58 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 15 July 2019

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

A multi-millionaire businessman is appealing to Norwich City Council to reconsider its vehicle ban at the former Pedro's site pleading: "I can't run my new restaurant."

Andre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

Andre Serruys is attempting to renovate the building in Chapelfield Gardens and turn it into a high-end burger bar after closing Pedro's in April.

But after he was warned over parking vehicles outside the restaurant contrary to his licence agreement, the council has taken away all his rights to vehicle access.

MORE: Owner of Pedro's slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys had to get a team to help carry items of furniture into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys had to get a team to help carry items of furniture into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

Over the weekend, Mr Serruys got his team to carry large pieces of furniture into the building after a delivery van had to park outside Chapelfield. But some of the items for the new-look 'Harry's' restaurant and bar had to be returned as they were too bulky.

"I'm writing to the council to ask if we can meet and discuss its ban," Mr Serruys said. "We can't run the restaurant without vehicle access, we need to get a van here on a daily basis to deliver supplies and for the general day-to-day operation. But the council just doesn't seem to be able to be rational and is making it extremely difficult."

Andre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

He's also annoyed at being charged more than £1,000 for administration costs involved in the ban. An itemised bill, charged by NPLaw the legal firm which acts on behalf of the council, includes more than 19 hours of emails alone.

He said: "These are fees charged on behalf of its client, Norwich City Council, for the licence to alter document and for which we are responsible. I had asked for a breakdown as I thought the charges were excessive - 19.6 hours spent emailing? Is that really possible?"

The row broke out over Mr Serruys allegedly parking four vehicles outside the restaurant contrary to his licence agreement.

A council spokeswoman reiterated it had "not taken the decision lightly" saying "we always do the very best we can to support the needs of all city businesses while also balancing them with the needs of others including visitors and residents".

Andre Serruys had to get a team to help carry items of furniture into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys had to get a team to help carry items of furniture into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

Mr Serruys' daughter Annie, 20, is going to take over the running of the new restaurant which will offer high end burgers as well as ice creams and smoothies and have a separate bar.

Andre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

Andre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributedAndre Serruys got a team who had to carry furniture items into the former Pedro's building after the council banned him from having vehicular access. Pic: contributed

The former Pedro's restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens, owned by Norwich City Council but leased to Andre Serruys. Pic: ArchantThe former Pedro's restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens, owned by Norwich City Council but leased to Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Wing mirror of Jeep smashed in road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident in King's LynnPicture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Motorcyclist left with serious back and shoulder injuries after Norwich crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Guardian Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists