Search

Advanced search

Business push council to review car ban on city centre street

PUBLISHED: 16:43 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 13 July 2020

Mark Hedge says the planning to ban cars on St Benedicts should be reconsidered. Picture: Archant

Mark Hedge says the planning to ban cars on St Benedicts should be reconsidered. Picture: Archant

Archant

Frustrated business owners are urging the council to rethink plans to ban cars on a city centre street.

Frustrated business owners are urging the council to rethink plans to ban cars on a city centre street.

St Benedicts Street in Norwich city centre was due to see a ban on vehicles to aid businesses which needed more space to bring in vital revenue. Currently tables and chairs have not been put on to the street – though plastic barriers have been erected.

However, where the news was welcomed by hospitality businesses which could increase their covers, shops that relied on couriers were concerned about the measures.

MORE: Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

These businesses say that following their push-back councillors are now looking back over the plans.  Norfolk County Council, which has been in charge of planning for emergency measures, was approached for comment.

You may also want to watch:

One business which has been opposed to the plans throughout is Cookes music shop.

Manager Mark Hedge said: “It was never about being anti-pedestrianisation, it was the lack of planning that has gone into this. It’s already had an impact on our business. To July 9 last year we had billed almost £6,000. For the same period this year we’ve billed £90 – it could simply be the end of us.

“I think a compromise could be having tables and chairs out there from 6pm onwards – meaning restaurants can have dinner service outside but shops can have access during the day.”

Kate Nichols, who owns the Frock Spot in St Benedict’s, added: “Trading is awful since the council and highways intervened with their confusing signage and ugly orange barriers. Worst of all footfall has decreased.”

Despite the pedestrianisation being a potential lifeline for hospitality businesses, they agreed that the planning had caused problems.

Hannah Springham of Farmyard, who advocated for the car ban on the street, said: “We lobbied the council for months to start having these conversations with us and didn’t hear anything back. Then it seems to have all been rushed through in a week or so – it’s ludicrous. The barriers are very ugly and we’ve been told they may improve – but we’ll see.

“I think we can all agree that we want to keep as many businesses as possible open on this street.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Most Read

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Part of A47 closed after seven vehicle crash

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google

Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer