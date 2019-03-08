Search

Radio Broadland building back up for sale with price slashed from £895,000 to £349,000

PUBLISHED: 09:50 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 24 October 2019

The building, 47-49, Colegate, the former base of Radio Broadland. The part for sale is on the ground floor only and not the whole building. Pic: submitted

A Norwich building that housed Radio Broadland for 35 years is back on the market - with its price more than halved in a couple of months.

The building, 47-49 Colegate, part of which dates to the 18th century, was put up for sale for £895,000 back in May. But after not selling, it has just come up for sale again, for £349,000.

The building is best known as being the home of former Radio Broadland, which started broadcasting there in 1984 but which became Heart FM and, following cuts, saw its breakfast show axed in May. The final broadcast went out from there on May 31.

The agents marketing it, Arnolds Keys, have said the building is now "priced to sell."

It offers 6,233 sqft of office space with five parking spaces, as opposed to six before. Inside there is a main, open plan office, two other offices, a lower ground floor training room and a kitchen.

"In the current market conditions where demand for quality city centre offices is far outstripping supply, this is a rare opportunity to buy high-profile offices right in the heart of one of Norwich's most vibrant and up-and-coming quarters," said Guy Gowing, managing partner of Arnolds Keys.

"With great access straight from the street, versatile and flexible space, a great location, and allocated car parking spaces, this is sure to generate much interest," he added.

The property's main open plan office is more modern but the adjoining offices go into the historic part of the building, 47, Colegate, with some period detail. The lease is for 90 years and the business rates are £18,535.25.

Radio Broadland was an independent local radio station until early 2009 when it was taken over by the national Heart Network, owned and operated by Global Radio. The station became renowned for local presenters like Rob Chandler, who remained for 30 years, including more than 25 years as breakfast presenter, until leaving the station in December, 2013. Another long server was Chrissie Jackson, who lasted for 27 years including 14 as joint breakfast host. But the station's parent company announced plans in February to axe a number of regional programmes, including the breakfast show presented by 'Dave and Heidi,' replacing them with a single national Heart breakfast broadcast.

