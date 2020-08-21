Zero to 200 orders in two weeks: How Bread Source beat lockdown

Owner of Bread Source, Steven Winter, and general manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Pic: Archant Archant

An artisan bakery went from being a shop-only business to supplying 200 online orders a day, ensuring its survival through the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Winter outside Bread Source in Norwich's Upper St Giles. Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith Steve Winter outside Bread Source in Norwich's Upper St Giles. Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith

Bread Source is an independent bakery which produces bread as well as cakes and pastries out of its site in Norwich’s Marriott Way.

It also has three shops in the city centre at the market as well as Bridewell Alley and Upper St Giles, and in Aylsham.

MORE: ‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban



Behind the scenes at Bread Source. Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith Behind the scenes at Bread Source. Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith

You may also want to watch:

Isobel Brentnall is the shop manager for the brand, and said: “Before lockdown we didn’t sell anything through the website. Obviously when the announcement came we moved as quickly as we could to get the website adapted so that we could sell online.

“St Giles was open all the way through lockdown as we were doing service from the door, but a lot of people stayed at home and so having a delivery service was really important. We started by doing 50 or 60 a day maybe in this first week and then by the second we were doing 200 a day. It’s still about 60 on a busy day now even with all the shops open.”

She added: “For people that do want to come to the bakery to collect their items I think they really enjoy it because they can see all of the equipment in the back and see how we go about preparing the things we sell.”

Bread Source, which employs around 20 people, has also started suppling fresh produce such as fruit and veg and flowers.

“The next stage is to keep expanding our offering,” said Ms Brentnall. “We’d like to launch a subscription service because we’re seeing a lot of repeat custom. Then we’d like to look at getting more of our seasonal offerings available online in time for Christmas for example.”

As part of its work with the Guardian Labs on its Go Make It campaign sponsored by Go Daddy, co-owner of Bread Source Steve Winter worked with Anthony Flecther, chief executive of Graze.

“It’s been a bit of business mentoring as opposed to a partnership. But I know Steve has got a lot out of talking to Anthony when it comes to helping to adapt and grow our online sales because of Anthony’s experience with Graze,” Ms Brentnall said.