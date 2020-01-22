Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

A shoe and boot firm has closed its store in Norwich's Chapelfield leaving 10 staff out of work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Outdoor clothing and footwear brand Timberland, which has 34 stores across the UK and 230 worldwide, is believed to have closed down the Norwich shop after telling staff in a 15 minute conference call.

Other stores, including one in Cambridge, are understood to be remaining open.

The Norwich store manager, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was "upset and angry" after being told of the closure by a conference call at the end of the working day on Tuesday.

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

MORE: Couple sell cocktail business - including all drinks and a loo covered in Marvel comics

The Norwich branch was immediately closed to the public with a notice on the windows stating "the store is now closed," and giving an email address for customers.

Meanwhile, staff had to clear the premises to return stock to head office.

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

The manager said: "We understand some Timberland's stores will remain open but only the most profitable ones and unfortunately Norwich is one of the closures - we have ceased trading.

"We knew we were struggling at Christmas but hoped to get another year out of it but on Tuesday I received an email from my head office saying there would be a conference call at 5.15pm. We were then told in 15 minutes that we were to close. I felt angry and upset but that's retail - the retail climate is difficult and the rents are astronomical.

You may also want to watch:

"Timberland is a luxury brand, it's not H&M or Primark, and people are so value-conscious now, they can't afford brands like this. I'm very grateful to the staff who came in to help sort stock and send it back to the head office."

He said people requiring refunds on items bought over Christmas and the January sales were to email the head office.

US-owned Timberland, aimed at 'people intending outdoor use' also sells clothes, watches, glasses and sunglasses. Owners VF Corporation announced a week ago that the company's global brand president Jim Pisani had stepped down from his role to spend more time with his family.

The closure in Norwich's Chapelfield complex is the second this week - following the news that interiors outlet House, situated on the upper ground floor, was also to close.

Timberland were contacted for comment.