Directory details which shops are open or doing click and collect in city

If you’re looking to tick off a couple of items on your Christmas list while shopping with independent brands a new retail directory could help you find some inspiration.

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a Christmas Shopping Directory where users can find the city’s best retail offerings as well as contact details and whether click and collect or takeaway services are on offer.

Executive director of the Norwich BID, Stefan Gurney, said: “In Norwich we’re so lucky to have such a variety of businesses on our doorstep, and our ambition for this directory was to make it easier for people to shop locally, from the comfort of their own home.

“We completely understand the need for new restrictions to manage the spread of Covid-19, however it couldn’t have come at a worse time for our businesses. So we’re asking people to please support their local economy throughout Christmas; the next couple of months are going to be absolutely critical if we want some of our favourite places to remain open into 2021.”

The news comes following a campaign launched by this newspaper encouraging our readers to Shop Local.

Many of our independent retailers have their livelihoods on the line and are looking ahead to a 2021 rife with uncertainty.

The directory has been welcomed by the city’s business community.

Sophie Fulford, managing director at jewellers Windsor Bishop, said: “We are one of the businesses in this directory, along with many, many others, and we are all in this together. Support is the key word here, not competition.

“So, thank you VisitNorwich for having our back and we hope that many people will access the directory and find what they are looking for. We are moving almost everything online (a first for us in 186 years) and virtual appointments are now a daily norm for us to reach customers now. It’s liberating and very easy, and allows the magic of gifting to be done in a virtual way.”

And Stephanie Garbutt, owner of Figbar and SALT, added: “Being part of the ‘shop local’ directly for Norwich BID is invaluable to us as a small business. Since we are nestled on a side road in the lanes, this platform provides an opportunity for anyone visiting Norwich to find us and other gems within our city.”