East Anglia Future 50
What do you think of the new logo? Rebrand of Norwich campaign hopes to make city a top tourist destination

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 07 May 2019

Norwich BID and VisitNorwich have rebranded their marketing campaign Norwich, the City of Stories. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Norwich BID and VisitNorwich have rebranded their marketing campaign Norwich, the City of Stories. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

It has placed Norwich on the map as a go-to tourist and business destination, but a rebrand of a marketing campaign is aiming to reach new heights.

The new Norwich, the City of Stories logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwichThe new Norwich, the City of Stories logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and VisitNorwich have rebranded the Norwich, the City of Stories campaign as part of Norwich City Council's 2040 vision, bringing together

It hopes to bring a contemporary and fresh new look across the city ahead of 2020, including new tourist signs around Norwich - which are due to be unveiled in the summer - and a new-look map featuring eight new districts pinpointing historic and interesting things to do and see.

As part of its rebrand, the City of Stories has been given a new logo which was revealed at its launch day on Monday, May 7, and a poem about the city, entitled What is a Norwich? by A&E nurse Piers Harrison-Reid, was written especially for the occasion.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: “As a progressive city we have created a fresh, confident and vibrant look which will help raise awareness of Norwich as a must-visit destination.

“As a city full of stories, we look forward to taking people who work and live in the city, as well as visitors, on our page-turning journey – we ask everyone to get involved”.

VisitNorwich, the official destination marketing organisation for the Norwich area, joined Norwich BID in 2017 and is represented by more than 19 organisations including Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.

Executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) Stefan Gurney. Picture: Sonya DuncanExecutive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) Stefan Gurney. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Caroline Mayers, head of marketing at Norwich BID and VisitNorwich, said: “Norwich, the City of Stories is born out of truth and insight. It's an exciting positioning about celebrating where we've come from, what's happening now and where we want to go in the future. We're a city on the move and always have a story to tell.

“And we want to welcome everyone to our buzzing, big-hearted city, beneath the big Norfolk skies. And we're going to be building the brand in a way that celebrates the collective voice of the city, starting with asking residents to share what makes Norwich special to them. It's all about shared ownership, pride, participation and authenticity.”

As part of the Norwich, the City of Stories rebrand, Piers Harrison-Reid wrote a poem called ‘What is a Norwich?’ commissioned by VisitNorwich. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwichAs part of the Norwich, the City of Stories rebrand, Piers Harrison-Reid wrote a poem called ‘What is a Norwich?’ commissioned by VisitNorwich. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

As part of the Norwich, the City of Stories rebrand, tote bags were handed out in the city centre with the new logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwichAs part of the Norwich, the City of Stories rebrand, tote bags were handed out in the city centre with the new logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

The new Norwich, the City of Stories logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwichThe new Norwich, the City of Stories logo. Picture: Norwich BID/VisitNorwich

