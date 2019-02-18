Search

Raise a glass  one last time as Winter Festival leaves the city

18 February, 2019 - 18:11
Two of the Norfolk beers ready for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

Two of the Norfolk beers ready for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

All bar hands are on deck as Norwich prepares to host its last Great British Beer Festival Winter.

Organiser Martin Ward checks one of the beer casks as preparations are well under way for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

Although named after the coldest season this festival has beers and ales of every shade, served in cask, keg and bottle.

This is the last chance to catch some of the country’s favourite tipples as the event departs the Fine City after hosting it for three years.

It kicks-off today until February 23 at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall.

City pubs have been getting involved with Fridge Events running throughout the whole month. Locals have been organising crawls and treasure trails, events and competitions all in the heart of the city.

Organiser Martin Ward checks the clarity of one of the Norfolk beers during preparations for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

There is also hot food and snacks served all day and live music in the evenings.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, free to CAMRA members and is open from midday from Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information go to winter.gbbfw.org.

Organiser Martin Ward with two of the Norfolk beers as preparations are well under way for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

Organiser Martin Ward with two of the Norfolk beers as preparations are well under way for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

The casks are ready for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

Andy Mitchell, head of technical, samples one of the Norfolk beers during preparations for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

A Norfolk beer is sampled during preparations for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

Andy Mitchell, head of technical, checks a sample of one of the Norfolk beers during preparations for the 2019 Great British Winter Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall.

