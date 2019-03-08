Future of regions Bathstores in doubt with company on the brink of administration

The Bathstore in Norwich's Queen's Road. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant GoogleMaps/Archant

Fears are growing that Bathstores in the region could close after reports the chain was on the brink of collapse.

The Bathstore has a shop in Norwich's Queen's Road, and is one of five in the East of England.

It also has a store in Ipswich's Norwich Road.

Advisory firm BDO has reportedly been lined up to handle the potential administration, but a spokesman for the company said he could not comment on the reports at this stage.

The chain has 168 stores and about 700 employees.

The group has been owned by the American billionaire Warren Stephens since 2014, when he backed a management buyout.

It is understood that the group's owner is unwilling to put in more cash to save the business ahead of this month's rent day.