Taking the Michael - Aviva apologises after mistakenly calling thousands of customers the wrong name

Norwich-based insurance giant Aviva has apologised to thousands of customers after mistakenly calling them all Michael.

The company, which has millions of customers, accidently sent an email to several thousand incorrectly addressing them as Michael in the email's greeting.

The insurer has blamed the error on a "temporary technical error" and has stressed the wrong named was only in the email greeting and no personal details had been compromised.

Aviva has said customers, of any name, should not be concerned as there were no wider privacy issues.

In a statement, the company said: "We sent out some emails to existing customers, which, as a result of a temporary technical error in our mailing template, mistakenly referred to customers as 'Michael'.

"We've apologised to these customers and reassured them that the only error in the email was the use of the incorrect name as a greeting.

"There was no issue with personal data; the remainder of the email and its content was correct."

Michael was one of the 10 most popular boys' baby names in England and Wales, from the 1930s to the 1980s.

However, in recent years its popularity has declined with parents opting instead for names such as Oliver, George and Harry.