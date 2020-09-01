New bar with bathtub in the entrance is already selling out

Inside Truth, the new bar in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Chris Harvey Chris Harvey

Norwich’s new bar has celebrated a bumper opening weekend with its tables selling out fast for the rest of the month.

The outside of the bar has also been revamped. Picture: Chris Harvey The outside of the bar has also been revamped. Picture: Chris Harvey

Truth, which has opened on the ground floor above nightclub Mantra in Prince of Wales Road, reopened this bank holiday weekend.

And manager Glen Sarabi has said he was blown away by the flurry of bookings he has had this week – meaning the coming weekend is already sold out.

“We were so pleased with the response to the opening of Truth. We’re already getting to the stage where we’re having to turn people away or split up groups to allow for social distancing within the bar,” he said.

The new smoking bathtub drinks inspired by the bar's decor. Picture: Chris Harvey The new smoking bathtub drinks inspired by the bar's decor. Picture: Chris Harvey

“The venue looks absolutely amazing if I do say so myself. In the current climate you have to do whatever you can to make your venue as Instagramable or as Tik-Tokable – if that’s a phrase – as possible.”

As a result the team have installed a bath tub for people to take pictures in, as well as a horse from a merry-go-round.

People enjoying a drink in the garden will also find a bed among the pods, which have phone charging points installed.

The new cocktail menu was also a hit, Mr Sarabi said.

“We’ve really been creative when it comes to the menu. We’re serving cocktails with dry ice in little black bath tubs to reflect the design of the venue. We’re doing our bloody Marys in skulls with dry ice for example and I think people are really enjoying the fact we’re doing something different,” he said.

“The other thing is that we’re going to keep evolving the menu. This isn’t the end of how we’re going to experiment with it and continue to bring new stuff in.”

He went on: “We also have indoor shisha as well as real coal shisha for outside. That obviously brings a new different aspect to the outdoor area.

“From the way it’s looking we’ll continue to be sold out for the next few weekends which is great news having been shut for so long.”