Search

Advanced search

New bar with bathtub in the entrance is already selling out

PUBLISHED: 17:15 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 01 September 2020

Inside Truth, the new bar in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Chris Harvey

Inside Truth, the new bar in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Chris Harvey

Chris Harvey

Norwich’s new bar has celebrated a bumper opening weekend with its tables selling out fast for the rest of the month.

The outside of the bar has also been revamped. Picture: Chris HarveyThe outside of the bar has also been revamped. Picture: Chris Harvey

Truth, which has opened on the ground floor above nightclub Mantra in Prince of Wales Road, reopened this bank holiday weekend.

And manager Glen Sarabi has said he was blown away by the flurry of bookings he has had this week – meaning the coming weekend is already sold out.

“We were so pleased with the response to the opening of Truth. We’re already getting to the stage where we’re having to turn people away or split up groups to allow for social distancing within the bar,” he said.

The new smoking bathtub drinks inspired by the bar's decor. Picture: Chris HarveyThe new smoking bathtub drinks inspired by the bar's decor. Picture: Chris Harvey

MORE: Waitrose insists Ocado split is ‘big opportunity’



“The venue looks absolutely amazing if I do say so myself. In the current climate you have to do whatever you can to make your venue as Instagramable or as Tik-Tokable – if that’s a phrase – as possible.”

You may also want to watch:

As a result the team have installed a bath tub for people to take pictures in, as well as a horse from a merry-go-round.

People enjoying a drink in the garden will also find a bed among the pods, which have phone charging points installed.

The new cocktail menu was also a hit, Mr Sarabi said.

“We’ve really been creative when it comes to the menu. We’re serving cocktails with dry ice in little black bath tubs to reflect the design of the venue. We’re doing our bloody Marys in skulls with dry ice for example and I think people are really enjoying the fact we’re doing something different,” he said.

“The other thing is that we’re going to keep evolving the menu. This isn’t the end of how we’re going to experiment with it and continue to bring new stuff in.”

He went on: “We also have indoor shisha as well as real coal shisha for outside. That obviously brings a new different aspect to the outdoor area.

“From the way it’s looking we’ll continue to be sold out for the next few weekends which is great news having been shut for so long.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY