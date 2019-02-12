Search

Aviva appoints new CEO

PUBLISHED: 09:22 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 06 March 2019

Maurice Tulloch, the new chief executive of Aviva. Picture: Aviva

Aviva

Aviva has announced that Maurice Tulloch has become chief executive officer.

Mr Tulloch takes over from Sir Adrian Montague, chairman of Aviva, who had been in the role pending the appointment of a new chief executive. Mr Montague will now revert to his role as non-executive chairman.

Mr Tulloch said: “I am honoured to lead Aviva, a business I have been part of for 26 years. There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent business. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.”

Mr Tulloch’s team includes those based at Aviva Norwich’s Duke Street offices.

Mr Montague said: “Maurice will be an outstanding chief executive. He knows the business inside out. He has led our business in the UK and internationally and built strong teams across life insurance and general insurance.

“Maurice knows our strengths and knows where we need to improve.”

