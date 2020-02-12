Search

Norwich among areas 'worst affected' by Storm Ciara as insurance claims jump 285%

PUBLISHED: 13:43 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 12 February 2020

A tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

A tree falls onto a house in Norwich as storm Ciara hits Norfolk Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative 2020

Norwich was one of the areas "worst affected" by Storm Ciara, Aviva has said, as the insurer saw claims following the 60mph winds leap 285%.

Aviva building on Surrey Street, Norwich PHOTO: Nick ButcherAviva building on Surrey Street, Norwich PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The insurance giant said today that the volume of calls was largely relating to property damage, such as broken windows and flooding.

Aviva, which employs around 5,000 in Norwich's Surrey Street, said as well as Norwich, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield and Bradford had been particularly badly hit.

Andrew Morrish, UK claims director for Aviva, said: "Storm Ciara is unusual in that it has affected a wide area and so far we've seen an increase of around 285% in telephone calls and claims, compared to January.

"The majority of claims have been from people whose properties have been affected by strong winds, such as loose roof tiles, broken windows and fallen trees, but we are also starting to see flood claims.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, particularly where there are flood warnings in place."

The company has also already paid around 12% of customers who have claimed.

Aviva has also issued advice ahead of Storm Dennis, following an amber weather warning issued

