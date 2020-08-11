‘We will fight to protect every job we can’: Norwich Airport considers redundancies

Norwich Airport staff have been informed there could be job losses. Pic: Archant Archant

Staff working at Norwich Airport have entered a consultation process over possible redundancies.

It is not known how many workers are affected but it is understood a decision will be made in the next couple of weeks.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said they felt “very anxious” not knowing whether they would have a job in the autumn. “We all know it’s hard to get into another job. We all have bills to pay and we are scared we won’t be able to pay them,” the employee said.

Norwich Airport recently welcomed the restart of its KLM service to Amsterdam and is due to see TUI operate a schedule starting in October. But business is not back to where it was pre-coronavirus.

A Norwich Airport spokeswoman said as it was a live consultation they could not comment on any outcomes until the process was completed.

“The aviation industry is one of the hardest hit by travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and Norwich Airport is not immune,” she said. “We, like every other airport in the UK, are working incredibly hard to realign our operational requirements against the new world emerging post-lockdown with a view to getting the airport restored as quickly as possible and we will fight to protect every job we can.”