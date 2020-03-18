Search

Loganair reduces flights by 55% due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:27 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 18 March 2020

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 55% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Archant

Norwich flight provider Loganair has announced today it has ade further reductions in flights due to lack of bookings.

The Scottish airline flies out of Norfolk to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Jersey.

Previously Loganair announced it would be cutting between 15% and 20% of flights – but this has now been increased to 55%.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “With forward bookings continuing to fall dramatically versus their previous levels, the airline has enacted an overall reduction of over half of its flying programme for April and May.”

MORE: Last Brasserie closes with 'immediate effect' due to coronavirus

The Aberdeen to Norwich route has been reduced to a timetable of two flights per day.

The Edinburgh to Norwich route has been suspended until May 31.

Norwich to Jersey flights on Mondays and Fridays have been suspended for April and May.

The Saturday departure is still operating

Loganair’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “The coronavirus situation has worsened materially in the last four days, and we have now seen forward bookings fall by around 75% versus their usual levels.

“From the end of next week, we will be implementing an emergency timetable, which will reduce our operations from around 214 to 95 scheduled flights each weekday. We expect this to be a temporary reduction and we are implementing this until the end of May but may have to extend that timescale as the situation continues to develop.”

Customers booked on flights up to the end of May can change their reservation without a change fee to travel on a future date.

However, Loganair said that if future flights are more expensive, the difference in fare will be payable.

Mr Hinkles added: “Where services are completely suspended a full refund will be applicable.

“I would strongly advise our affected customers to manage their booking through our website as we are experiencing exceptionally high call volumes into our call centre.”

He said: “The situation is incredibly serious and alongside the obvious health and safety implications, puts the future of the entire aviation industry in jeopardy. With this in mind, we have joined with other UK carriers to seek emergency measures from the government to support all airlines in the sector.”

