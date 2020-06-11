Search

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

PUBLISHED: 09:19 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 11 June 2020

As European holiday destinations begin to reopen their borders Norwich Airport has asked visitors where they would like to fly to when normal service resumes.

The Norfolk-based airport has asked customers to suggest which destinations they would like to go to, to help inform talks with airlines moving forwards.

A spokeswoman for the airport said: “Holidays are starting to come back up on people’s agendas, so we thought now would be a good time to get a sense of which destinations people would like to see us flying to in the future direct from Norwich Airport.

“It would be helpful to have this kind of insight as we can take it to conversations with the airlines we work so hard with. We can’t make any promises but the more local intelligence we can provide will help with airline discussions moving forward as we look to activity in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior to lockdown Norwich Airport offered flights to tourist favourites include Crete, Lake Garda and Mallorca.

Passengers out of Norwich also have access to destinations across the globe thanks to the airport’s links with KLM.

The airline provides direct flight to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which offers international flights to destinations including Thailand, Tokyo and Seattle.

“Decisions about flights lie with the airline,” the spokeswoman added. “During lockdown the Loganair Norwich to Aberdeen service has been operating at a greatly reduced frequency for essential workers to keep the economy moving and we are prepared and will be ready to welcome holidaymakers but only when our airlines feel the time is right to recommence holiday flights again. This is still a very fluid situation however the most up to date information can be found on our website www.norwichairport.co.uk.”

Further afield holiday flight providers such as Jet2 have announced they will be resuming flights in July.

Initially Jet2 said it would be launching flights from July 1, however has since revised this to July 15.

Meanwhile EasyJet said services would resume on June 15, and Ryanair would begin flying again on July 1.

Currently the countries that have reopened their borders to EU visitors are Italy, the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Norway.

Countries which are partially open include Germany, Greece and Croatia.

To suggest destinations of where you’d like to fly to, comment at the bottom of this article.

