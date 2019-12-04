Norwich Airport 'in talks with other airlines' over cancelled Loganair routes

Richard Pace, MD of Norwich Airport, on the launch of the new Newquay flights from Norwich back in October. Loganair has now cancelled these flights. Pic: Archant

Norwich Airport today stated 'its sympathies were with passengers' affected by the cancelling of flights to Manchester and Newquay.

Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

A glimmer of hope for disappointed passengers was given that some of the Loganair routes to and from Norwich Airport may be salvaged.

It comes after Scottish airline Loganair suddenly scrapped routes including the much-heralded new 80 minute service to Newquay, due to start next spring.

A spokeswoman from Norwich Airport spoke of the cancellations, telling this newspaper: "This is very disappointing news despite significant efforts to keep the base open but Loganair have advised the financial gap is too large to bridge.

"Our sympathies are with all passengers affected and we are in discussions with other carriers around routes affected."

Loganair. Pic: Archant Loganair. Pic: Archant

Loganair cited low passenger numbers for the closure although the Newquay flight - cutting down a seven hour car journey to just 80 minutes by plane - were said to be booking up fast after the launch in October.

Meanwhile, passengers, many booked on the Norwich-Newquay £69,99 each way flights, were left outraged, venting their frustration on social media. One commented: 'I think locals would use Norwich Airport much more if it was much cheaper to fly." Others defended the airport, saying: 'Norwich is a small regional airport which does not command the clout of Stansted or even Southend and never will do.'

Those with bookings have been emailed by Loganair informing them how to claim a full refund, which will be given within 'three-five working days.'

Loganair confirmed its Norwich to Aberdeen route will continue and have extra services on Saturdays and Sundays but Norwich to Edinburgh will reduce from three flights in each direction to two but the aircraft will be bigger, with 49 seats opposed to the current 37.

Formal consultation discussions started with Loganair and its 44 team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers in Norwich but no statement about the closure was on the firm's website nor twitter account about the cancellations.