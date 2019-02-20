Flybe snubs rival rescue deal offering £65m

Flybe said it does not believe that the indicative proposal is executable in the timeframe required to enable Flybe to continue to trade .. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich Airport flight provider Flybe has snubbed a rival rescue deal from investors including US airline Mesa Air Group and backed by former Stobart boss Andrew Tinkler.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flybe said it “does not believe that the indicative proposal is executable in the timeframe required to enable Flybe to continue to trade”.

MORE: Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

It added it continues to back the existing takeover by the Connect Airways consortium - which consists of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and investment firm Cyrus Capital - as the “only viable option available to the company which provides the security that the business needs to continue to trade successfully”.

Among Flybe’s current operations are flights out of Norwich airport to destinations including Exeter, Alicante and Malaga, as well as offering flights to John O’Groats and Aberdeen through a partnership with Eastern Airways.

The Mesa consortium is reportedly proposing to make a capital injection of £65m at 4.5p a share.

But Flybe has already drawn down £15m in working capital from Connect.

MORE: WATCH: Fancy flying over your own home without leaving the ground?