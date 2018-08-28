Search

Norwich Airport flight provider Flybe puts itself up for sale

PUBLISHED: 09:03 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 14 November 2018

Flybe planes at Norwich Airport. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Regional flight operator Flybe, which flies out of Norwich Airport, has put itself up for sale.

The airline is in talks about the potential sale of the group weeks after a profit warning.

Flybe flies out of Norwich to Aberdeen, Exeter, Guernsey, Jersey and John O Groates.

It also recently announced that flights to summer-sun destinations Malaga and Alicante would be added to its schedule out of Norfolk for summer 2019.

The Exeter-based carrier said as well as selling the group, it is looking at cutting further costs and flight capacity.

It comes weeks after Flybe warned over profits following falling demand and a £29m hit from rising fuel costs and the weak pound.

The alert sent shares tumbling by more than a third on the day and nearly 75% has been wiped off its stock market value since December.

Stobart Group walked away from a bid for Flybe in March after the two firms failed to agree terms.

The group has 78 planes and serves around eight million customers a year.

Chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said the group continued to see improvements in the third quarter and added that cost savings had already helped to drive progress in boosting profits.

But she added: “There has been a recent softening in growth in the short-haul market, as well as continued headwinds from higher fuel and currency costs.

“We are responding to this by reviewing every aspect of our business, especially further capacity reduction, cash management and cost savings.”

EDP Tourism Awards
