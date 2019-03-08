Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust - cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble This content is subject to copyright.

A holiday provider which flies out of Norwich Airport has gone bust - with future bookings cancelled and some travellers left stranded abroad.

Whale watching will no longer be available to Norwich Airport Super Break passengers. Picture: Super Break Whale watching will no longer be available to Norwich Airport Super Break passengers. Picture: Super Break

Super Break operated flights and package holidays out of Norfolk to Lake Garda, Lake Maggiore and Lake Como, as well as Tuscany.

It also flew to some more unusual destinations such as Lapland, and previously announced it would be flying to Iceland to offer whale watching and beer spa tours.

However its parent company Malvery Group has now gone into administration, and has warned that Super Break customers currently on holiday may be asked to pay again for their hotel, while future bookings are cancelled.

The Blue Lagoon was a destination on offer from Norwich Airport with Super Break. Picture: Super Break The Blue Lagoon was a destination on offer from Norwich Airport with Super Break. Picture: Super Break

Currently Super Break has 19,000 future bookings on the accounts.

Some customers will be financially protected by travel trade association Abta or the Civil Aviation Authority's Atol scheme, depending on what was included in their booking.

Those who bought gift vouchers or tickets to events or attractions have been told to seek a refund from their debit or credit card provider if that was how they paid.

Around 400 people are currently on holiday with Super Break but "they should be able to continue" with their trip as normal, Abta said.

KPMG, which has been appointed administrator to Super Break, said the firms had recently come under "significant cash flow pressure" after one of Malvern Group's principal shareholders defaulted on debt repayments and could not support the business.

Joint administrator Tracey Pye said the group's directors had failed in their attempt to obtain further investment, prompting them to "take the difficult decision" to enter administration.

Malvern Group also runs LateRooms.com and so has also forced this company into administration.

The group said it expects reservations with LateRooms.com to be secure as the website acted as an agent on behalf of accommodation providers and did not take any payments.

- Have you been impacted by Super Break entering administration? Let us know. Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk