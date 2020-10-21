‘Things are not happening in the town’ - trader relaunches lockdown shop local campaign

Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels.

A town trader has relaunched his poster campaign urging people to shop locally which was last used during lockdown, after he said business was sinking back to a similar level.

Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels.

Bob White, who runs Showcase Gallery in North Walsham, originally launched the posters, which read ‘stay safe, spend locally, and save jobs’. after he said shopkeepers had been hit by a “double whammy” of gas work road closures and lockdown.

Mr White, who has passionately campaigned against social distancing road closures in the town, said something had to be done to help businesses in Walsham with restrictions such as bus routes being diverted around the town and reduced parking spaces still in place.

He said: “Things are not happening in the town, it’s really quiet and everybody is feeling the same.

“Obviously nobody wants to put the blame locally because this is a national problem, but local people have got to do what they can locally, we can’t affect the national picture, but we can affect the local one.

“What I’m saying is that the town has still got restrictions, not as many as before, but there are still restrictions and the appearance of the town is not what it should be, but the council will have to answer for that.

Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“I don’t know what the hell they’re doing putting picnic benches in car parking spaces during winter.

“It’s reached a point where something’s got to be done, North Walsham needs every penny it can get, the local people should shop local and spend their money helping the town and its people who are employers that employ local people, now we’re coming to the end of the furlough scheme independents need all the help they can get.”

Mr White added: “I’m having these posters reprinted and we’re going to put them around the town and reiterate shop local, save jobs.”

Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels. Maria Englestone Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bob White who led the town's protests against road closures is restarting his own shop local campaign (which he first launched during lockdown), as he says trading is reaching similar levels. Maria Englestone Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

According to Mr White, businesses in the town had two weeks of roaring trade following lockdown but he said this was hit by further restrictions.

He also gave his support to the Eastern Daily Press’s Shop Local campaign, saying: “I’m very glad to be a part of it, it’s a good idea and we all need to be doing what we can.”

Showcase Gallery will be offering all of its cards and gifts at half price during half term to help those who may be struggling to afford their Christmas plans, and Mr White has urged other shops to do the same in order to build customer confidence in the local community.

Anyone wishing to display one of Mr White’s posters can get them from SR Print on Douglas Bader Close in the town.