Pub in heart of town since 1794 closes as new landlord sought

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 27 October 2020

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham is closed while it awaits a new landlord. Picture: CASEY COOPER-FISKE

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham is closed while it awaits a new landlord. Picture: CASEY COOPER-FISKE

A pub which has operated in the centre of a town since 1794 has closed.

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham is closed while it awaits a new landlord. Picture: CASEY COOPER-FISKE

The doors of the Black Swan, on Black Swan Loke in North Walsham have been shut for over a week now, with uncertainty over its future.

The operator, Ei Publican Partnerships, has now confirmed that it plans to reopen the former coaching inn, in the near future.

An Ei Publican Partnerships spokesman, said: “We can confirm that the Black Swan is currently closed but we plan to reopen in the near future with a new publican.

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham is closed while it awaits a new landlord. Picture: CASEY COOPER-FISKE

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains a popular pub at the heart of the local community.”

