Town’s 745 year-old market to return this Thursday

Proposed J. D. Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. North Walsham market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

A town’s popular market is set to return to its streets on Thursday, June 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Walsham’s 745 year-old market will reopen this week with just its food and plant stalls, however other stalls are set to return gradually.

You may also want to watch:

New entrances and exits, barriers and queuing points have been introduced on each stall to comply with social distancing rules.

Councillor Bob Wright of North Walsham Town Council said: “At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, in the interests of public safety, North Walsham Town Council took the difficult decision to suspend its 745 year old weekly market. Now that restrictions have been eased a little, the market will be reopening.”

North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Wright said that the council had carried out a detailed risk assessment before making the decision to reopen, and added that council staff would be on hand to ensure that people stuck to the new rules.