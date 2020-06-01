Town’s 745 year-old market to return this Thursday
PUBLISHED: 10:34 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 01 June 2020
Archant Norfolk 2014
A town’s popular market is set to return to its streets on Thursday, June 4.
North Walsham’s 745 year-old market will reopen this week with just its food and plant stalls, however other stalls are set to return gradually.
You may also want to watch:
New entrances and exits, barriers and queuing points have been introduced on each stall to comply with social distancing rules.
Councillor Bob Wright of North Walsham Town Council said: “At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, in the interests of public safety, North Walsham Town Council took the difficult decision to suspend its 745 year old weekly market. Now that restrictions have been eased a little, the market will be reopening.”
Mr Wright said that the council had carried out a detailed risk assessment before making the decision to reopen, and added that council staff would be on hand to ensure that people stuck to the new rules.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.