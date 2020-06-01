Search

Town’s 745 year-old market to return this Thursday

PUBLISHED: 10:34 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 01 June 2020

Proposed J. D. Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. North Walsham market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Proposed J. D. Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. North Walsham market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A town’s popular market is set to return to its streets on Thursday, June 4.

North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Walsham’s 745 year-old market will reopen this week with just its food and plant stalls, however other stalls are set to return gradually.

New entrances and exits, barriers and queuing points have been introduced on each stall to comply with social distancing rules.

Councillor Bob Wright of North Walsham Town Council said: “At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, in the interests of public safety, North Walsham Town Council took the difficult decision to suspend its 745 year old weekly market. Now that restrictions have been eased a little, the market will be reopening.”

North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY North Walsham Market Place. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Wright said that the council had carried out a detailed risk assessment before making the decision to reopen, and added that council staff would be on hand to ensure that people stuck to the new rules.

