Search

Advanced search

‘We’ve managed to catch up on what we’re losing’ - garden centre boom continues post-lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:27 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 28 July 2020

North Walsham Garden Centre director Ben Youngs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Walsham Garden Centre director Ben Youngs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

A boom in business at one garden centre has continued post-lockdown as families hold barbecues and plan garden projects.

North Walsham Garden Centre, Norwich Road, North Walsham. Photo: Colin FinchNorth Walsham Garden Centre, Norwich Road, North Walsham. Photo: Colin Finch

North Walsham Garden Centre saw a record week for business when it reopened on May 18 and owner Ben Youngs says the strong performance has continued as Norfolk emerges from lockdown.

Mr Youngs said the crowds of shoppers had helped to ease the losses suffered by the garden centre during lockdown closure.

He said: “Our strong business performance has continued, it’s been really good, we’ve managed to catch up on what we were losing, so it’s been quite a nice time for us really.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Youngs said the most popular items among shoppers were outdoor leisure equipment such as barbecues, furniture, fire pits and water features, as well as plants and shrubs which have been flying off the shelves as gardeners plan landscape projects.

New businesses which have opened on the site have also helped attract shoppers according to Mr Youngs, although the garden centre’s restaurant has been performing slowly since it reopened two weeks ago, something he hopes the new government Eat Out to Help Out scheme will rectify.

Mr Youngs added: “The restaurant reopened in the last couple of weeks, but it hasn’t been too busy in there yet, but it’s steadily getting busier, but we’ve signed up for the government scheme so hopefully that will bring a few more in.

“With a few new businesses opening up in our units up here, it has been good to have a few more shops around us as well, which has been good at getting people out and about.”

In May, Mr Youngs said lockdown could not have come at a worse time as the spring and summer months were the garden centre’s yearly peak times, however he added that losses had been offset by a lockdown delivery service which had proved popular with customers.

He said staff had been pleased at how well and quickly customers had adapted to the new social distancing rules of limited numbers and a one-way system.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

PROFILE: Competing with Haland, the U20 World Cup and Dortmund interest - but now Soto makes a fresh start

Sebastian Soto during his Hannover days Picture: Imago/PA Images

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

City confirm Sebastian Soto deal

Norwich City have confirmed the arrival of young striker Sebastian Soto Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC