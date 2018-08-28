Search

North Norfolk firm wins gold sleep award for baby mattress

PUBLISHED: 13:44 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 14 December 2018

Eric White, centre, managing director of East Coast Nurseries, at the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza, with editor of Mother and Baby magazine, Emma Bailey. Photo: Mother and Baby/East Coast Nurseries

Eric White, centre, managing director of East Coast Nurseries, at the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza, with editor of Mother and Baby magazine, Emma Bailey. Photo: Mother and Baby/East Coast Nurseries

Archant

A north Norfolk family business has won gold at a prestigious awards ceremony for a product which ensures both parents and newborns get to sleep like babies.

Eric White, managing director of East Coast Nurseries, at the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza. Photo: Mother and Baby/East Coast NurseriesEric White, managing director of East Coast Nurseries, at the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza. Photo: Mother and Baby/East Coast Nurseries

East Coast Nurseries, based in North Walsham, took home a gold award for best sleep product for their Cleaner Sleep mattress, after several parents who tested it out said it made their lives easier.

Director Eric White described the win as “exciting” and said: “It’s a lovely business to be in.

“Every child is so special to a mother that everything has to be done with great care.”

Mr White, 79, who took over East Coast in 1977, added: “I’m probably the oldest in the industry and it’s a very exciting business.

“I’ve been here since my father-in-law founded it in 1960.

“I’ve got six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and they all grew up using our products.

“I’ve also got my son and niece working here. My granddaughter is in the business as well.”

The firm’s showroom is still based in North Walsham, but products are now manufactured across the UK and the world.

Mr White said: “We started 60 years ago making inflatables and got into making changing tables and cots, and that got us into making furniture which we still manufacture in the UK.

“We also produce in Vietnam and China and supply Mothercare, John Lewis and Amazon.

“I don’t think people realise we’re based here.”

All the mattresses go through a strict regimen of quality control checks, including having weights dropped on them from a height.

“It all has to pass British standards and be done with safety in mind,” Mr White said.

“Its like a spring mattress but they’re small and encased so its comfortable and safe for the baby.

“We have a chain with a ball on to hang on the corners so nothing can snag and the slats have to be a certain distance apart.

“We have drop tests where we have to drop a weight on to it - it’s fun as long as they pass.”

And East Coast’s baby changing tables are still produced in Norfolk - now with the addition of a brand-new digital printer, delivered just last week, to add print and colour to the products.

East Coast received gold at the Mother and Baby Awards, in London on Tuesday, November 27.

The brand was up against Mothercare and Silentnight mattresses, and a spokesperson for the firm said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win.”

