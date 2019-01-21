Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk schoolgirl out-performs international edtech programme

21 January, 2019 - 17:30
Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts. Picture: Developing Experts

Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts. Picture: Developing Experts

Developing Experts

A Norfolk pupil has been the first to out-perform an award-winning edtech science platform developed in her home county.

Neatishead CoE Primary School’s pupil Emma Buckle was the fastest any pupil from 173 schools to work through all of her assigned lessons on Developing Experts.

To achieve this, Emma has worked her way through a variety of science lessons such as, ‘How plants make their own food’, ‘Understand seed dispersal’ and ‘Understand how plants and seeds reproduce and grow’ and many more.

The news was brought about after Emma’s teacher, Mr Tony Murphy, enquired with Developing Experts and had the information confirmed.

He said: “New technologies, like Developing Experts, are inspiring our learning. Well done Emma!”

The team at Developing Experts said: “We can see we are going to have to add a few more levels in the pupil zone to keep up with Emma’s pace of learning!”

Developing Experts this week also learnt that it is through to Tech Nation’s Rising Stars Grand Final. From 350 applicants, it was picked to be in the final 20 after a pitch delivered by chief executive, Sarah Mintey.

Ms Mintey said: “It was fantastic to meet the Tech Nation team, their support for us has been overwhelming! I loved meeting all of the inspiring tech startups in Manchester, and can’t wait to see what the final brings.”

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists