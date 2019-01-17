Search

Advanced search

Brewery and pub among shortlists for north Norfolk business awards

17 January, 2019 - 00:00
Chris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners in 2018. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

Chris Sargisson, left, with representatives from Bill Cleyndert and Company, Young People and Skills award winners in 2018. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

Archant

The shortlists for the second North Norfolk Business Awards, which celebrate the best in the region, include a brewery and a pub.

Last year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris KirbyLast year's winners and sponsors of the North Norfolk Business Awards. Picture: Chris Kirby

There was an increase of more than 20pc in the number of eligible entries compared with last year’s inaugural awards, and the judges had their work cut out whittling down each category to three finalists.

The awards are organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), in association with the Fakenham and Wells Times and the North Norfolk News.

The awards night at Gresham’s School, Holt, on Thursday, February 21, will again be hosted by Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “The inaugural awards were very impressive, and based on the quality of the entries I’m sure the 2019 event will be even better.

Woodfruits won an Environment award at last year's event. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDCWoodfruits won an Environment award at last year's event. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

“I know it was a tough job whittling down the entries and drawing up these shortlists. I suspect the judges are going to find it even harder to select the winners.”

The 2018 awards, held in February, saw scores of entries, and, following feedback, the number of categories was increased to eight, with the introduction of a small business award.

John Lee, leader of the Conservative group at NNDC, said: “Our inaugural business awards were a huge success and they were greatly appreciated by the local business community.

“It gives us the opportunity to reward local businesses for the hard work that they have put into making north Norfolk a thriving, diverse and great place to do business.”

Woodfruits won an Envirnment award at the first North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDCWoodfruits won an Envirnment award at the first North Norfolk Business Awards at Gresham's Big School. Picture: Chris Kirby/NNDC

Sarah Butikofer, leader of NNDC, said: “This event is a marvellous opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurial skills of traders in this district.”

The shortlists are:

-Agriculture, Horticulture & Countryside, in association with Lovewell Blake: Crop Systems, Kelling Estate, Place UK

-Business Growth, in association with Four: Anglia DNA Services, Crisp Malt, Hilltop Outdoor Centre

-Environment, in association with Fakenham Racecourse: Dad’s Boats, Exo Environmental, Margins Walking and Glamping Holidays

-Innovation, in association with the Fakenham & Wells Times and the North Norfolk News: Chell Instruments, Exo Environmental, Swift Aircraft

-New Business, in association with Eastlaw: Archangel Distilleries, Shambles Café Bar Bistro, The Massage Hut

-Small Business, in association with Menta: The Hop In, Morton’s Event Hire, The Norfolk Brewhouse

-Tourism & Hospitality, in association with Thursford Christmas Spectacular: Bewilderwood, Norfolk Cottages, Openwide Coastal

-Young People & Skills, in association with New Anglia LEP: CT Baker Group, Holkham Estate, Windboats Marine

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Missing person from Cromer found

Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Missing person from Cromer found

Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Gritters called to deal with Norfolk weather warning

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Leeds boss Bielsa admits he has spied on Norwich City and every other Championship team this season

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted to spying on a Derby training session last week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists