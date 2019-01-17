Brewery and pub among shortlists for north Norfolk business awards

The shortlists for the second North Norfolk Business Awards, which celebrate the best in the region, include a brewery and a pub.

There was an increase of more than 20pc in the number of eligible entries compared with last year’s inaugural awards, and the judges had their work cut out whittling down each category to three finalists.

The awards are organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), in association with the Fakenham and Wells Times and the North Norfolk News.

The awards night at Gresham’s School, Holt, on Thursday, February 21, will again be hosted by Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “The inaugural awards were very impressive, and based on the quality of the entries I’m sure the 2019 event will be even better.

“I know it was a tough job whittling down the entries and drawing up these shortlists. I suspect the judges are going to find it even harder to select the winners.”

The 2018 awards, held in February, saw scores of entries, and, following feedback, the number of categories was increased to eight, with the introduction of a small business award.

John Lee, leader of the Conservative group at NNDC, said: “Our inaugural business awards were a huge success and they were greatly appreciated by the local business community.

“It gives us the opportunity to reward local businesses for the hard work that they have put into making north Norfolk a thriving, diverse and great place to do business.”

Sarah Butikofer, leader of NNDC, said: “This event is a marvellous opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurial skills of traders in this district.”

The shortlists are:

-Agriculture, Horticulture & Countryside, in association with Lovewell Blake: Crop Systems, Kelling Estate, Place UK

-Business Growth, in association with Four: Anglia DNA Services, Crisp Malt, Hilltop Outdoor Centre

-Environment, in association with Fakenham Racecourse: Dad’s Boats, Exo Environmental, Margins Walking and Glamping Holidays

-Innovation, in association with the Fakenham & Wells Times and the North Norfolk News: Chell Instruments, Exo Environmental, Swift Aircraft

-New Business, in association with Eastlaw: Archangel Distilleries, Shambles Café Bar Bistro, The Massage Hut

-Small Business, in association with Menta: The Hop In, Morton’s Event Hire, The Norfolk Brewhouse

-Tourism & Hospitality, in association with Thursford Christmas Spectacular: Bewilderwood, Norfolk Cottages, Openwide Coastal

-Young People & Skills, in association with New Anglia LEP: CT Baker Group, Holkham Estate, Windboats Marine