Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2013

An independent bar and café will be closing down in Norwich next month.

The North cafe and bar in Norwich. Picture: GoogleImages/Archant The North cafe and bar in Norwich. Picture: GoogleImages/Archant

The North café and bar on Fye Bridge Street will shut down on August 9.

The café, which is the sister bar of Frank's Bar in Bedford Street, will close in what bosses have called a "sensible decision".

Ella Williams is a managing director of both bars alongside her cousin James Wingfield.

She said: "We're always really busy and have lots of footfall, but we've noticed the landscape of Norwich changing and wanted to close before the café took any sort of downturn."

The café has been open for three and a half years.

"It's other factors like VAT and the dilution of the market which have led to this decision," said Ms Williams. "That and the fact that we'd like to redress a bit of a work-life balance.

"We love Norwich and it's a lovely city but it has become a different place to run a business than what it was when we opened three and a half years ago."

The eatery has 10 members of staff, none of which have been made redundant as they were offered jobs at Frank's Bar.

"We have a lot of young staff so most of them have progressed to other things anyway," said Ms Williams.

The last day of normal trading will be on August 9, followed by a closing party on August 11.

"We've had so many happy memories here. We've hosted a lot of weddings and have so many regular customers, so to close it on a positive note is the best any business owner can hope for," she said.

Sister-bar Frank's is still trading very healthily: "Frank's isn't going anywhere, don't worry," Ms Williams said.

Managers of the property in Norwich's Cathedral quarter, the Anteros Arts Foundation, have confirmed that a new tenant has been lined up to take over the building.

The cafe served a daytime menu of breakfast, brunch and lunches, as well as an evening menu.

It also served selection of cocktails, most of which included Norfolk-produced products.