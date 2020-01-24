Search

Advanced search

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to 'financial reasons'

24 January, 2020 - 06:00
Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Archant 2019

Bosses have revealed as many as 20 jobs could go at services company Norse.

The firm revealed today that it is in discussions with staff over the closure of its sites in Attleborough, Aylsham, Gressenhall and King's Lynn - all of which provide grounds services.

MORE: Britannia Enterprises sells ice cream van in bid to offset £600,000 debt

A Norse Group spokesman said: "We have been carefully reviewing the performance of our grounds division and provisionally concluded that, in the face of fierce marketplace competition, we should substantially reduce our presence in this area, for financial reasons."

Its sites in Great Yarmouth and Lakenham are staying open.

The spokesman added: "Operating from a number of small depots across the county requiring continued capital investment has been inefficient in business terms, and our offer over a number of years has been unattractive to customers.

You may also want to watch:

"We have begun a four-week consultation with staff and trade unions which proposes to close four sites while retaining a grounds presence both in Norwich, which we hope will grow in the future, and in Great Yarmouth.

"The consultation period provides an opportunity for staff to make representations and exploring ways of ensuring any redundancies are kept to a minimum, as well as discussing opportunities for alternative employment.

"No firm decision has been taken and we are keen to hear the views of staff. If the final decision is to proceed, we will contact our current customers so they can make alternative arrangements, ahead of the proposed reduction in our grounds presence from April 1."

However one member of staff, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the decision "is not just business, it's political."

"They're choosing to keep Lakenham open because of the work it does for the County Council," the member of staff said.

The council owns 100% of the Norse Group.

The Norse spokesman denied this, saying: "It's entirely a business decision based on where the majority of the work is."

Most Read

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Anger at 10.30pm start for noisy roadworks

Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man caught with ‘Rambo’ knife and drugs at Norwich station

Antoine Roehrig. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Zimbo staying positive due to City’s response since heavy defeat at United

Christoph Zimmermann closes down Serge Aurier during City's defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Mark Armstrong: The wait is finally over... let’s get running again

Mark Armstrong is back running, but definitely not racing, again. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists