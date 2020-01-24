Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to 'financial reasons'

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft Archant 2019

Bosses have revealed as many as 20 jobs could go at services company Norse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The firm revealed today that it is in discussions with staff over the closure of its sites in Attleborough, Aylsham, Gressenhall and King's Lynn - all of which provide grounds services.

MORE: Britannia Enterprises sells ice cream van in bid to offset £600,000 debt

A Norse Group spokesman said: "We have been carefully reviewing the performance of our grounds division and provisionally concluded that, in the face of fierce marketplace competition, we should substantially reduce our presence in this area, for financial reasons."

Its sites in Great Yarmouth and Lakenham are staying open.

The spokesman added: "Operating from a number of small depots across the county requiring continued capital investment has been inefficient in business terms, and our offer over a number of years has been unattractive to customers.

You may also want to watch:

"We have begun a four-week consultation with staff and trade unions which proposes to close four sites while retaining a grounds presence both in Norwich, which we hope will grow in the future, and in Great Yarmouth.

"The consultation period provides an opportunity for staff to make representations and exploring ways of ensuring any redundancies are kept to a minimum, as well as discussing opportunities for alternative employment.

"No firm decision has been taken and we are keen to hear the views of staff. If the final decision is to proceed, we will contact our current customers so they can make alternative arrangements, ahead of the proposed reduction in our grounds presence from April 1."

However one member of staff, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the decision "is not just business, it's political."

"They're choosing to keep Lakenham open because of the work it does for the County Council," the member of staff said.

The council owns 100% of the Norse Group.

The Norse spokesman denied this, saying: "It's entirely a business decision based on where the majority of the work is."