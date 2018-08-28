Pie shop opens on site of former pet store

A new pie shop has been opened in a building which used to be the home of a former long-standing pet store in north Norfolk.

Norfolk’s Pie Man opened on Saturday morning on Station Road, Sheringham, where pet shop Claws and Paws, which closed in September last year after trading from the location for 20 years, used to be.

The shop will be run by Anthony and Bridget Mattocks, who will move their business into the shop having traded on different markets.

Mrs Mattocks said: “It’s a very exciting time for us. We already have a local customer base and it’s a great place to put our produce.

“It’s a very prominent place on the high street. It’s a very good location and we don’t want it empty. It’s such a good place and we’re proud to take it up.”

Norfolk’s Pie Man will sell hot and cold pies, sausage rolls and pasties.