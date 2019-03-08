Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

PUBLISHED: 10:54 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 07 September 2019

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Archant

A family-run business which made its mark throughout the county is closing its last surviving store.

Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant ArchiveGlen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant Archive

Nobby's discount store, which has graced towns across Norfolk since 1967, will soon be no more following the imminent closure of its premises in Wells.

Having traded in the town for more than 30 years, the shop's lease is set to expire on September 29 and owners Glen and Steve Clarke have opted not to renew.

Their penultimate store, in Sheringham, closed on Christmas Eve 2017 after a substantial drop in business left the brothers with little option but to cut their losses.

As shopping patterns constantly evolve, Glen Clarke said it was the right time for Nobby's to say goodbye to its loyal customers.

Steve Clarke at the Nobby's store in Sheringham, which closed on Christmas Eve 2017. Picture: Karen BethellSteve Clarke at the Nobby's store in Sheringham, which closed on Christmas Eve 2017. Picture: Karen Bethell

"It has been on and off the agenda for a while now and, with the current financial climate, we have decided to sign off peacefully," said Mr Clarke.

You may also want to watch:

"It's obviously a really sad time, perhaps saddest for the people who come in every day as we won't be here for them. For a lot of older people, coming out to the shops is a release and the only time they'll leave the house.

"This has been a big part of our lives and the lives of people who have shopped in our stores over the years. In some ways you feel you are letting your customers down."

Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant ArchiveGlen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Road, Dereham, in 1977. Picture: Archant Archive

The opening chapter of the Nobby's story began in the early-1950s, when Glen and Steve's father, Leonard, traded at markets around Norfolk.

He opened his very first 'Clarke's' discount food and homewares shop in Bury St Edmunds in 1954, before later changing the name because "everyone just calls you Nobby", according to Glen.

The first Nobby's store opened on Wellington Road in Dereham in 1967 before moving to the High Street and, over the years, the family has also operated in Swaffham, North Walsham and Diss.

As the family gets set to pack up and move out, Glen says the departure of Nobby's is a sign of the times.

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: ArchantJames (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

"What's bad for the town is a lot of shops currently shutting in the same street," he added. "Shopping patterns have changed a lot and people are simply not buying anything in the town itself.

"Wells has been affected significantly since the Co-op opened as people go to do their shopping there and just don't come into town."

Most Read

Cold War fighter remains found in Norfolk farmyard

One of the Lightning cockpits found on a Norfolk farm Picture: Carl Lamb

Jeremy Corbyn visiting Norwich today as Labour targets city seat

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

First look inside Norwich pub following £130,000 makeover

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Plans submitted for more new properties opposite controversial 255-home site

Five more new homes have been proposed to the north of Dumpling Green in Dereham, adding to the 255-home scheme earmarked for land to the south. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Jeremy Corbyn visiting Norwich today as Labour targets city seat

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, on a previous visit to Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Father and son craft brewing duo tap into nation’s thirst for local beer

Father and son team John and Alan Ridealgh who have founded the Humber Douby Brewing company at Bacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

Supermarket launches ‘slow lane’ checkout to help shoppers who need more time

Morrisons in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists