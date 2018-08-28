Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk’s newest leisure retreat has opened its doors for the first time.

Operator Darwin Escapes has completely revamped the former Pentney Park touring caravan park, between Swaffham and King’s Lynn.

Now luxurious lodges nestle in the woods, while guests and visitors can enjoy a bar, restaurants, tropically heated pool, gym and spa.

The tropically-heated pool at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood The tropically-heated pool at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Accomodation is spread around the site, with many of its 80 lodges having hot tubs. All have flat screen TVs in every room and wifi.

One complaint from visitors to the previous site was the noise from the busy A47, which runs nearby.

The gym at Norfolk woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood The gym at Norfolk woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The road now has been screened by an earth bank, while the large hospitality building housing bar, restaurants, pool, gym and on-site shop stands between the route and the lodges.

Letting lodges are bookable via Hoseasons. Darwin Escapes said: “Utilising our years of experience in the holiday park industry we have aimed to create a destination which offers everything you could ask for on a self-catered lodge holiday in Norfolk.

The main block housing bar, restaurants, pool and gym at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood The main block housing bar, restaurants, pool and gym at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood

“No stone has been left un-turned in our pursuit of excellence, with our brand new location having been invested in heavily to create what we believe will soon be considered to be one of the best holiday parks in Norfolk.”

There are 80 lodges on the site at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood There are 80 lodges on the site at Norfolk Woods Picture: Jamie Honeywood