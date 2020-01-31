Decision on 'world's biggest' wind farms expected in June

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall © Ben Barden Photography Ltd.

A decision timeline on whether two of the world's biggest wind farms can be built off the north Norfolk coast is expected in June.

Both energy firms Vattenfall and Orsted have been asked to provide more details and answers to questions and these need to be submitted by the end of February.

The delay will also give people who live nearby more time to make their voices heard.

A spokesman for Vattenfall said: "There has only been one delay by the government which was announced on December 10. This has been for us to answer some questions and then a decision timetable will begin on June 1.

"This doesn't mean a decision will be made then but the process will begin. The delay wasn't a surprise - we expected it because of the general election."

Norfolk Vanguard and another wind farm planned by Vattenfall called Boreas are expected to make landfall at Happisburgh, with underground cables connecting it to a substation at Necton, near Swaffham, from where it will link into the National Grid.

Horsea Three would make landfall at Waybourne and link to a substation at Swardeston, south of Norwich.

The government was due to decide on the projects by December 10.

But the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has now written to Norfolk Vanguard's developer, Vattenfall, as well as Natural England and local councils, asking it to address issues ranging from traffic to the environment.

The project calls for the cabling to make landfall at Happisburgh and run over to a new substation to be built next to an existing one in the village of Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

Jenny Smedley, from the Necton Substations Action Group, said she was pleased the government was taking the time to scrutinise the plans. The action group has argued that each new wind farm off the Norfolk coast should be connected to an offshore ring main (ORM) so they could link up to the National Grid together, rather than each project running a separate cable through the countryside.