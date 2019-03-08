Re-opening date for Norwich’s Westlegate confirmed

The re-opening date for Westlegate has been announced, after it was partly blocked this week after a section of cladding fell from a tower block behind the road.

Scaffolding remains in place on Westlegate after cladding was ripped from Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Scaffolding remains in place on Westlegate after cladding was ripped from Westlegate Tower due to high winds last week, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The cladding fell from Westlegate Tower onto the skylight of a house below. The top part of the street has been shut since this happened on Thursday last week.

Watsons, which manages Westlegate Tower, has confirmed today that the street is due to reopen on Friday.

The spokesman said: “The building is still considered a dangerous structure according to Building Control and as such they have advised that the cordon needs to stay in place until safety can be guaranteed to the general public on the front elevation.

“Part of the scaffolding works will be to create a covered walkway for the general public to enable the commercial businesses affected to return to trading as normal and pedestrians to pass through Westlegate on foot.

“The works to establish the covered walkway will take approximately four days with an anticipated completion of Friday (22/03/19) – access through Westlegate will not be permitted until this time until the works are complete.

“Access will be limited to this walkway and vehicle access will not be permitted.”

A spokesman said that a meeting was held with the insurance appointed loss adjuster, structural surveyors, contractors and building control to come to this conclusion.

The spokesman added: “Whilst we appreciate the inconvenience this has and may cause, it is essential these works are completed with public and pedestrian safety in mind. We will be reconvening with the loss adjuster next week once access is enabled to the flat roof and a further update will follow.

“If you have suffered a loss of business as a result of these unforeseen events the loss adjuster has confirmed that your business would need to make a claim through your own insurance who would then look to subjugate in due course if applicable.”

Some businesses on Westlegate have slammed the closure of the road as “crippling”,

The spokesman added: “Should there be any changes or amendments in the meantime we will of course update you accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.”