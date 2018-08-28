Search

Norfolk welcomes geospatial technician apprentice following government support

PUBLISHED: 10:15 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 08 November 2018

Apprentice Elliot Brooks. Picture: C A Design Services

Apprentice Elliot Brooks. Picture: C A Design Services

C A Design Services

An apprenticeship scheme which was only given the go-ahead by the Secretary of State for Education in March has come to Norfolk, with a Great Yarmouth business taking on a geospatial technician apprentices.

Elliot Brooks, who was recruited by Gapton Hall based CADS, will undertake the level 3 apprenticeship over the course of two years through on-the-job training and formal learning modules delivered by Dudley College in the West Midlands.

The apprenticeship gives individuals the skills and training to analyse geospatial data using digital technology such as 3D laser scanning.

Robin Thorp, head of survey services at CADS said: “It’s a really positive move for the GIS and surveying sector. We’ve found it challenging to fill vacancies because of the national skills gap, however this apprenticeship will help bring through the next generation of geospatial professionals to deliver future projects in the region.”

The geospatial apprenticeship was developed by a group of 19 employers, led by Swedish contractors Skanska and supported by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Chartered institution of Civil Engineering Surevyors.

