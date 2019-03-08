Warning over council tax overpayment scam using 'genuine' government branding

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

People living in Norfolk have been warned about a council tax scam offering them a refund.

Norfolk Trading Standards said emails were circulating claiming to be a 'UK Council Tax Notification', telling people they were due a refund from an overpayment.

The emails include a link to 'claim your payment now'.

Trading standards officers said the example above had been pointed out to Great Yarmouth Borough Council by a resident in the town, but that it was likely different versions of the same email were being sent.

"In common with other recent council tax scam messages, the email is using the genuine Gov.uk branding in an attempt to legitimise the email," they said.

Officers said all genuine government webpages have www.gov.uk at the start, and advised people to delete the emails without clicking on the link.

People can report suspicious emails to Action Fraud using their online form or by calling 0300 123 2040.