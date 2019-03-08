Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Norfolk handed €6 million to increase tourism trade with France

PUBLISHED: 10:24 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 11 October 2019

e tourism industry has been awarded almost 6 million euros to increase French tourism links. Picture: Marcus Hickling

e tourism industry has been awarded almost 6 million euros to increase French tourism links. Picture: Marcus Hickling

Archant

The tourism industry is set for a windfall as it has been awarded almost 6 million euros to increase the amount of visitors crossing the channel.

The four-year project, Experience, will see the Norfolk County Council lead the plan to increase tourism links between France and British coastal regions.

The 5.7 million euros will be used to increase day and overnight visitors to 20m by 2023, and 44m by 2028.

MORE: Trespass opens new pop-up shop in Chapelfield The money will be used specifically to increase off-season trade, launching festivals and events as well as promotional campaigns for specifically-themed packages.

This could include walking and cycling tours, or be focussed on a particular interest like wildlife or architecture.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment at Norfolk County Council, said: "Promoting tourism with a focus on the destination can work well for conventional, mass-market locations during peak season. However, modern travellers are looking to experience different cultures through interactive experiences and authentic insight into daily life in the area."

"Norfolk is brimming with wildlife, scenery, tradition, history, gastronomy and architecture for people to visit and experience, and we want to focus on this message to get results that help people and businesses flourish. This is an exciting time for the county and everything it has to offer."

The total project, which sees Norfolk partner up with Channel regions both at home and in France, has a total value of 16 million euros.

A spokesman for the council confirmed that even if Britain leaves Europe at the end of the month without a deal, the EU-backed fund will continue to pay out until 2023.

A spokesman for the council said: "The nature of this project is that it is hugely collaborative, so money not spent in the county will still benefit us through sharing knowledge and tools between partners both in England and France."

The council added that sustaining growth in the off-peak economy was a key concern, so that any impact would not be limited to the next few years.

The council said the aim is to "protect natural and cultural assets for future economic and social resilience."

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 39 - will you be WAG of the week?

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

Tools stolen from van in retail park after spate of burglaries

Four vans have had tools stolen from them in the last two days.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists