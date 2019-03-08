Norfolk handed €6 million to increase tourism trade with France

The tourism industry is set for a windfall as it has been awarded almost 6 million euros to increase the amount of visitors crossing the channel.

The four-year project, Experience, will see the Norfolk County Council lead the plan to increase tourism links between France and British coastal regions.

The 5.7 million euros will be used to increase day and overnight visitors to 20m by 2023, and 44m by 2028.

MORE: Trespass opens new pop-up shop in Chapelfield The money will be used specifically to increase off-season trade, launching festivals and events as well as promotional campaigns for specifically-themed packages.

This could include walking and cycling tours, or be focussed on a particular interest like wildlife or architecture.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment at Norfolk County Council, said: "Promoting tourism with a focus on the destination can work well for conventional, mass-market locations during peak season. However, modern travellers are looking to experience different cultures through interactive experiences and authentic insight into daily life in the area."

"Norfolk is brimming with wildlife, scenery, tradition, history, gastronomy and architecture for people to visit and experience, and we want to focus on this message to get results that help people and businesses flourish. This is an exciting time for the county and everything it has to offer."

The total project, which sees Norfolk partner up with Channel regions both at home and in France, has a total value of 16 million euros.

A spokesman for the council confirmed that even if Britain leaves Europe at the end of the month without a deal, the EU-backed fund will continue to pay out until 2023.

A spokesman for the council said: "The nature of this project is that it is hugely collaborative, so money not spent in the county will still benefit us through sharing knowledge and tools between partners both in England and France."

The council added that sustaining growth in the off-peak economy was a key concern, so that any impact would not be limited to the next few years.

The council said the aim is to "protect natural and cultural assets for future economic and social resilience."