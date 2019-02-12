Why you might need shin pads when you next go to Lidl: mini shopping trolleys are coming

Get your shin pads out! Mini shopping trollies are coming to Lidl. Pic: www.lidl.co.uk

Taking the kids with you on a shopping trip to the supermarket is enough to drive you off your trolley but now you can give them their very own but will it end in chaos in the aisles?

German cut price supermarket giant Lidl is bringing in mini shopping trolleys for children – and the good news is, they’re coming to Norfolk.

The little trolleys, which come complete with a mini lock and flag, and designed to encourage youngsters to take an interest in food and healthy eating, have arrived in Norwich and are being literally rolled out to other Lidl stores in North Walsham, Attleborough and Thetford.

Sadly other stores such as the ones in Dereham, Cromer and King’s Lynn are going to have to wait to see if the fun venture takes off.

Shoppers have taken to twitter in their droves discussing the idea, many worried over the impact on other people if little ones zoom around stores armed with trollies.

One father tweeted to Lidl: ‘Will you be supplying shin pads alongside the trollies? (speaking as a father of two)’ to which the supermarket jokingly replied: ‘We highly recommend bringing your own shin pads during each store visit to save you from any bruises that may occur.’

However, another shopper wasn’t so enamoured, tweeting: ‘Abandon this idea. Keep the kids riding in the trolley seat! Safer and out of the way of other shoppers and hazards. Who came up with this nonsense?’ Another tweeted: ‘Trust me it’s annoying, my store has had these for about a month, parents letting the kids run around with these, bashing you in the process, literally making me want to shop elsewhere, parents need to control their kids.’ Another: ‘Oh great just what I need when trying to do my weekly shop, more kids getting in the way and holding me up I’ll be shopping @AldiUK then instead.’ And one tweeted: ‘Thank goodness I’m not one of your customers. Children in supermarkets, absolute nightmare. Have you thought banning children for one day a week? I might commit to trying your shop if you did.’

However there was some support. One mum tweeted: ‘My little boy is going to be overjoyed to finally have his own trolley rather than pinch ours lol. ‘ Another tweeted: ‘Our autistic son finds an outing to the shops overwhelming at times with both over/under stimulation. These child sized trollies help him focus at the task at hand. If it’s not too busy he even checks a few items out, all helping with continued independence.’

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to make shopping more fun and engaging for kids,” Lidl UK commercial director Ryan McDonnell said.