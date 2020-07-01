Search

Advanced search

‘Dark day for Norwich’ as Theatre Royal lays off half its staff

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 01 July 2020

The Theatre Royal in Norwich has made half its staff redundant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Theatre Royal in Norwich has made half its staff redundant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Bosses at the Norwich Theatre Royal have said they are “heart-broken” at having to axe more than half their staff.

The city centre venue announced this morning that 113 roles had been made redundant – 53pc of its head count – with a further 59 zero-hours contract staff told they are no longer needed.

The news comes at a critical time for the theatre industry, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs  Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “Our staff are the lifeblood of our organisation and my team and I have done all we can to support and protect them over these past few months and will continue to do so as we explore all options through this consultation process.

“On their behalf I remain shocked and angry that the government is standing idle as an industry that has delivered so much to this country and is so vital to its recovery is being allowed to fade into dust.  “I will continue to fight hard for our staff, our theatres and our whole industry but this is an incredibly dark day for us and for arts and culture in Norwich, Norfolk and the East of England. I am simply heart-broken.”

The theatre said it had been forced to make the cuts due to “huge financial losses” with a projected period of another six months before operations can resume.  The theatre announced this week that it had postponed its 2020 pantomime.  Michael Newey, chairman of the trustees of Norwich Theatre, said: “As trustees we are custodians of Norwich Theatre and it is our duty to ensure that we protect our charitable mission and our ability to carry out that mission into the future.

“The coronavirus lockdown saw us immediately lose 95pc of our income and this scale of ongoing financial loss is no longer sustainable. With no large scale productions able to go ahead until next year, no clear date for when we will be able to operate at full scale again and no public funding intervention forthcoming, we have been forced to mandate the chief executive to begin a major restructuring project to reduce our costs.  “We know that this is a devastating decision for our staff and every trustee wishes that we had a different way forward. They will all be fully supported by the Chief Executive and his team during this difficult time as the consultation process begins.

“Without government support, we have been left with no other option if we are to make a guarantee to our audiences that we will survive this crisis and welcome them back to our buildings next year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Race Circuit. Photo: James Bass

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

It is understood that the Norwich Theatre Royal will cut 113 jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL