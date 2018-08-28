Search

Norfolk textiles brand now stocked in John Lewis chooses county Christmas fair to launch festive collection

PUBLISHED: 13:58 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 16 November 2018

Izzi Rainey and Lara Mullis, co-founders of their own textile company. Picture: submitted

Izzi Rainey and Lara Mullis, co-founders of their own textile company. Picture: submitted

Despite gaining attention from across the country, Norfolk textiles firm IzziRainey has chosen the Norfolk Christmas Fair in Titteshall as the event to launch its Christmas collection.

IzziRainey’s products including table mats and stationary are sold across the UK in 45 retailers, including John Lewis - a big leap from its inception only four years ago.

Founders Izzi Rainey and Lara Mullis both grew up in Norfolk, with the designs for the brand based on the Foulsham Farm Ms Rainey lives on.

All their homeware and interior design products are produced in Norfolk and then shipped to retail destinations across the country.

Their new Christmas collection includes a nostalgic Nutcracker print as well as a red robin and Christmas pudding design.

